Huawei MateView GT review

Huawei’s new 34-inch gaming panel is beautifully built and engineered. It’s fabulous value for money. But despite a 165Hz refresh rate, it’s a little short on pixel response. The audio quality of the impressive-looking soundbar is also disappointing.

Two-minute review

The new Huawei MateView GT has landed like a bomb into the slightly stale PC monitor market. This 34-inch ultrawide gaming panel isn’t perfect. In many ways, it’s not terribly innovative, but by some measures it makes most other monitors look cheap and lazy.

The headline stats don’t reveal anything too radical. To be sure, a 34-inch curved monitor with 3,440 by 1,440 pixels, 165Hz refresh and USB-C connectivity with device charging (note charging power is limited to just 10W) is a very nice on-paper package.

(Image credit: Huawei)

It’s attractively priced, too, at $499 / £499 (around AU$700). OK, it lacks really cutting-edge features like full-array local dimming, and the HDR performance is limited. But monitors with features like that cost hundreds more.

Instead, what the Huawei MateView GT gives you that few other monitors can match at any price is outstanding industrial design and build quality. This thing looks and feels like a million bucks.

Even the height adjustment of the stand feels satisfying and expensive. In device segments like smartphones and laptops, premium build quality has become a distinct selling point and thus relatively widespread. Not so for monitors which are generally plasticky and dated.

(Image credit: Huawei)

There are a few exceptions, including Samsung’s Odyssey range of gaming panels. But none come close to the lush material vibe of the Huawei MateView GT.

Likewise none have design flourishes as slick and well-executed as the Huawei MateView GT’s touch-sensitive, programmable RGB light strip that doubles as a volume control. It’s ultimately a gimmick, but an awfully pleasing one all the same.

Then there’s the elaborately integrated soundbar built into the base. It’s very neatly done, though it is a pity and quite surprising that the sound quality is so very muddy and flat.

(Image credit: Huawei)

As for what any monitor is ultimately all about, image quality, the - well - picture is a bit more mixed. Huawei has gone for a VA panel and the consequence is vibrant, rich colours with bags of contrast. The flip side is mediocre pixel response, hinted at by the 4ms claimed response times.

Huawei has included several levels of user-configurable overdrive in the MateView GT’s OSD menu. But even set to full reheat, the pixel response isn’t that great, while overshoot increasingly becomes a problem.

In-game, rather than nit picking via arbitrary test images, the response is actually OK. And the 3,440 by 1,440 native resolution is arguably a perfect compromise between speed and graphical detail. The 34-inch curved form factor is also awfully sweet, the net result of which is a fantastically immersive experience in everything from epic adventure titles like Witcher III to graphics-heavy driving extravaganzas like the Forza series.

(Image credit: Huawei)

All of which makes the Huawei MateView GT pretty extraordinary, if a little flawed. For the money, the combination of curved 1440p ultrawide 165Hz gaming with pretty much unprecedented engineering and design is certainly something special. But niggles like poor sound quality, mediocre pixel response and limited USB-C charging power prevent it from being an absolute smash hit.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Buy it if...

You agree that 34-inch ultra-wide and 3,440 by 1,440 pixels is the sweetspot

That's in terms of price, performance and graphical detail for PC gaming. Combined with 165Hz refresh, it really is one heck of an immersive gaming experience.

You appreciate exceptional industrial design and outstanding build

This monitor absolutely, positively blows away that any even remotely similarly priced gaming monitor - and many that cost, far, far more.

You prefer the trade offs that come with VA LCD panels to those of IPS panels

The Huawei MateView GT has fantastic static contrast and impressive rich and vibrant colours as a consequence of its panel tech.

Don't buy it if...

You demand the very best in pixel response

Rated at 4ms, the Huawei MateView GT isn’t exactly a slouch. But it is noticeably slower than the current crop of 1ms IPS panels - and indeed Samsung’s latest 1ms VA screens.

You’re expecting the gorgeous integrated sound bar to sound as good as it looks

While it knocks out decent volume, the audio quality is muddy, flat and lacks any real soundstage separation. It’s this screen’s biggest disappointment.

You want proper HDR performance

The Huawei MateView GT does support HDR10, but it’s not a true HDR display and lacks features like local dimming. At the price, of course, that’s to be expected.