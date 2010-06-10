Trending

Samsung UE32C6000 review

A super Freeview HD TV with added multimedia functions

By Plasma and LCD TVs 

Samsung UE32C6000
This LED TV lacks the capability to play 3D content, but isn't short of other picture enhancing goodness

For

  • Freeview HD
  • Multimedia playback
  • LED backlight
  • Picture options
  • Generally excellent pictures
  • Design

Against

  • No internet TV portal
  • No 3D
  • Usual flatscreen audio issues
  • Lack of detail in dark areas

Selling for around £800, this strikingly beautiful screen is by no means the most affordable of 32-inch TV but the UE32C6000 is the entry-level model in Samsung's premium C6000 range of 2D Full HD LED panels.

For £800 you expect more than just a pretty frame and as with any work of art it's what's going on inside the frame that really counts. Samsung has certainly squeezed a substantial amount of cutting-edge functionality into the UE32C6000.

The headline act is a Freeview HD tuner, closely followed by a broad range of picture and sound enhancement technologies and some handy multi-media capabilities, although this stops short of Samsung's internet TV portal, which can be found on the brand's step-up UE32C6600.

Aesthetically, what sets it apart from the crowd is a simple yet classy inch-wide black frame with a translucent trim. A small selection of discretely-hidden touch-sensitive controls lurk within the bottom edge of the frame, whilst a rectangular 'brushed aluminium effect' pedestal completes the contemporary look.

So is the UE32C6000 likely to make a name for itself in what is generally regarded as the value end of the TV market by redefining what's possible from a smaller screen or will it be seen as something of a luxury purchase?