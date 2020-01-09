Hands on: Amazfit T-Rex review

This is a flash hands on review to give you the chance to see what the wearable is all about as soon as possible. Stay tuned as we'll be expanding and upgrading this hands on review very shortly with more info.

The Amazfit T-Rex launched at CES 2020, and is Chinese firm Huami's first smartwatch targeted at the outdoor market.

There's a 1.3-inch, 360 x 360 resolution AMOLED display, a compass app and it weighs 58g, with the strap. The Amazfit T-Rex is available in five colors, including black, white and army green.

The T-Rex also comes with GPS, heart rate monitor and water resistance up to 50 meters.

It supports a total of 14 different sports modes, including outdoor skiing and mountain hiking.

The device has four buttons around the outside for navigating around the user interface, and it'll be compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Amazfit T-Rex has a battery that can last 20 days from a single charge. Switch to basic watch mode, and the T-Rex will apparently last up to 66 days, while continuous GPS usage will see the battery drained in 20 hours.

Amazfit T-Rex price and availability

The Amazfit T-Rex price is $139.90 (around £110, AU$200) and went on sale on January 9.

