The HTC U Ultra and U Play handsets will release in Australia on March 8

Following on the heels of the well-received HTC 10, HTC has announced that its latest flagship handsets, the 5.7-inch HTC U Ultra and the 5.2-inch HTC U Play, now have an Australian release date of March 8, 2017, with the Ultra available for preorder as of today.

You can preorder the handsets through Vodafone, with the HTC U Ultra available for a $8 monthly handset repayment fee. Customers on an $80 or higher MyMix Red 24-month plan will receive two months sans handset fees.

Customers after the HTC U Play will be able to get the phone for a $5 monthly handset repayment fee when signing up to a $60 Vodafone Red plan over 24 months.

Both phones will be available in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black and the Vodafone-exclusive Ice White. The Ultra will also be available in Cosmetic Pink.

Cash me outright, how bow dat?

If you're not interested in signing up with Vodafone, you can still get your hands on the HTC U Ultra and U Play by purchasing it outright from either JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman stores from March 8, 2017.

The phablet-sized HTC U Ultra, which features a small second display for notifications on its face, is priced at $1,199 while the smaller HTC U Play will set you back $799. Customers will also be able to preorder the HTC U Ultra online via the Harvey Norman website.

Customers will be able to purchase the handsets from JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman in Sapphire Blue, Cosmetic Pink and Brilliant Black.