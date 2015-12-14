The best Star Wars toys you can buy right now
Introduction
There's enough Star Wars merchandise to fill an entire galaxy. Fact. From toys to games to clothes to tech, if you can think of a possible merchandise tie-in, chances are that it already exists.
And with The Force Awakens right around the corner, there are even more goodies to get your hands on - just in time for Christmas. It's almost as if there's some sort of business thinking behind all of this.
When it comes to toys especially, there's a lot to wade through, so we've helped narrow things down with a list of what are (in our opinion) the best Star Wars toys around.
Clutch your wallet tightly and read on.
Star Wars Monopoly
Let's be real: Star Wars Monopoly was always better than regular Monopoly, and it's had a makeover just in time for The Force Awakens. Choose your side - Rebel or Empire - then conquer the galaxy in the most honourable way: by becoming a property mogul and forcing everyone else to pay you rent. Sorry Grandma, but Trade Federation Tax isn't going to pay itself.
The only drawback of the new set is that it has a limit of four players, so if you're looking for something to tear apart the extended family on Christmas day then you might be better picking up a different version.
Bladebuilders Jedi Master lightsaber
Two blades not enough for you? Of course not - you need more. How about a lightsaber knuckle duster? Now we're talking.
The Bladebuilders lightsaber lets you create some of your wildest, weirdest lightsaber fantasies - including Kylo Ren's crosshilt blade.
However, the pack comes with green and blue blades only, so if you want to bring out your inner dark lord you might want to consider going for something like this instead.
Remote controlled BB-8
BB-8 is already a frontrunner for our new favourite Star Wars character - we can't see this one going the way of Jar Jar. That's why we nearly lost our minds when Sphero released a smaller version of the cute droid months before the new movie came out.
The Sphero BB-8 toy rolls around just like the one in the movie, with the same impressive upright-standing head. Either guide BB-8 yourself or let it roll about autonomously as it patrols the area.
However you choose to play with BB-8, bear in mind that it requires an iOS or Android device with the necessary companion app.
Death Star Planetarium
That's no moon… actually, yeah, that there IS a moon. But you're missing the reference.
The Star Wars Planetarium comes shaped like the famous Death Star, but take off the top and this nifty gizmo will project a star map of the Star Wars galaxy onto your ceiling.
Who needs a star map of the "real" galaxy we live in when you can tell your science teacher the exact coordinates of Naboo? They're sure to be impressed/give you an F.
X-Wing bed
Ok, it's not technically a toy, but this was too good to miss off our list. What you're looking at is a bed designed to look like one of the T-70 X-Wings from The Force awakens, complete with a BB-8 on the headboard.
Its two wing-mounted engines function as bedside tables and there's a nifty storage shelf at the end. But most importantly, it looks like you're sleeping in a freakin' X-Wing. We don't care if this is marketed to children, we will make space for one.
R2-D2 Bop It!
The classic game of Bop It! gets a Star Wars twist - literally. Instead of the usual toy, you'll be bopping, pulling and twisting a miniature R2-D2, as the game gets progressively more difficult.
Features R2-D2 sound effects and the voice of C-3PO himself. And when you're not playing, you've still got a neat R2-D2 model to put on your desk.
Chewbacca electronic mask
Not only does the Chewbacca mask make Wookie noises when its mouth opens, but - assuming your head is more or less the right size - its jaw will open in time with yours, meaning some of your less intelligent friends might actually believe you've turned into the big guy himself.
Needs a couple of AAA batteries, which come in the box.
Furbacca
Believe it or not, Furbies are still a thing in the year of our lord 2015. Not only do they now have digital eyes and an app, but there's a special Star Wars Furby called - get this - Furbacca. Yes, if you haven't worked it out yet, it's a Chewbacca furby.
The furry little critter has clearly modelled its out-of-control hairstyle on the big guy himself, and even comes wearing a bandolier. Not only does it make Wookie sounds, it even hums the Star Wars theme tune.
Warning: this thing can get really annoying. But if you know someone who just has to have a Furby and is also a massive Star Wars nut, this could be the start of a beautiful relationship.
Needs 4xAA batteries, which aren't included in the box.
Nerf Guns
We might not have blasters in the real world (and if we did, they'd obviously be deadly) but we do have Nerf guns. Naturally, Nerf has made some special guns to mark the arrival of The Force Awakens, and they're pretty neat.
You can channel your inner Chewie with the Nerf Crossbow, or alternatively pledge your allegiance to the Empire and pick up a Stormtrooper blaster. We're not judging.
Battle Action Millennium Falcon
Probably the coolest Millennium Falcon toy out there right now, Hasbro's Battle Action Falcon has a pop-up blaster, light-up LED cannons, and comes with Finn, Chewbacca and BB-8 action figures. It's pretty big, and its various segments open up so you can get your action figures to pose.
Needs two AA batteries, which aren't included.
Star Wars Catchphrase
If you're not familiar with the game Catchphrase, the rules are pretty simple: you're given a word or phrase, and you must use any other words to help the other player guess it.
Star Wars Catchphrase limits its answers to words/phrases from the Star Wars universe, so it can be fun if everyone playing is a fan. If not, you might be there a while…
Explore all of our Star Wars Week content. Come over to the Dark Side...