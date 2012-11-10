Star Wars Episode VII screenwriter confirmed by Lucasfilm

Oscar-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt has been confirmed to pen the script for the new Star Wars film, set to be released in 2015.

Arndt, who enjoyed huge success with his screenplay for Toy Story 3 and earned an Academy Award for Little Miss Sunshine, has been handed the mammoth task of living up to the expectations of millions of Star Wars loyalists worldwide.

Reports on Thursday had claimed Arndt had been writing a 40-50 page treatment for a new trilogy of movies, but has now been signed by Lucasfilm to write the first flick planned by new custodians Disney.

The writer remains in story conferences with creative consultant George Lucas and soon-to-be head of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy, who will now be charged with finding the right director for the project.

Disney moving fast

The Star Wars news continues to arrive thick and fast. Just over a week ago, Disney shocked fans by agreeing to pay $4.05 billion (UK£2.45 AUD$3.96)to buy Lucasfilm from creator George Lucas.

Upon sealing the deal, Disney announced that a third trilogy of movies was on the way, with the first coming in less than three years.

Earlier this week, Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in Episode IV, V and VI said he was "open" to reprising the role.

It is also thought that Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher may be on track to return as older versions of the Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia characters.

Via LA Times