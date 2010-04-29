Revealed: the best tech of the last 12 months

We're proud to announce the winners of the inaugural TechRadar Awards, sponsored by Intel, DTS and Qualcomm.
And you should be proud too - the awards were voted for by you.
Over 75,000 votes were cast by TechRadar readers choosing their favourite tech of the last 12 months.
Apple, iPlayer, Windows 7 and more
Apple walks away with seven of the 18 awards, but the signs are that it won't be having all its own way during 2010 – the computing categories were dominated by Intel, Microsoft and Google, while in Mobile Communications HTC and the Android Market had a good showing.
And the latest version of Apple's operating system – OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard - was beaten hands down by Microsoft's Windows 7, which stormed our software category.
The other big winner was the BBC iPlayer, which walks away with our "Most essential online innovation award" as well as being voted the "Most innovative home entertainment platform".
It beat some stiff competition in both categories, including Sky+HD, Xbox Live, Spotify and Google Street View.
We'll be taking an in-depth look at how the votes fell later on, but without further ado, here are the winners:
Computing
Computing technology champion
Google
Computing technology of the year
Intel Core i5
Hottest mobile computing innovation
Apple MacBook Pro
Most essential online innovation
BBC iPlayer
Most essential software innovation
Microsoft Windows 7
Best computing add-on technology
Western Digital My Book World Edition
Home Entertainment
Greatest visual innovation
Sony Bravia KDL-46X4500 LED TV
Greatest audio innovation
Pioneer EX Series 5.1
Most exciting gaming tech
Sony PlayStation 3 Slim
Most innovative home entertainment platform
BBC iPlayer
Mobile Communications
Mobile technology champion
Apple
Essential phone of the year
Apple iPhone 3GS
Most innovative mobile app of the year
ALK Co-Pilot Live 8 for iPhone and Android
Hottest mobile platform
Apple App Store
Gadgets
Essential gadget of the year
Apple iPhone 3GS
Greatest contribution to digital photography
Canon EOS 500D
Best portable entertainment device
Apple iPod touch 64GB
Best on-the-go tech
Apple iPod touch 64GB