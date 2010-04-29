Revealed: the best tech of the last 12 months

Who were the winners of the TechRadar Awards 2010? Scroll down!

We're proud to announce the winners of the inaugural TechRadar Awards, sponsored by Intel, DTS and Qualcomm.

And you should be proud too - the awards were voted for by you.

Over 75,000 votes were cast by TechRadar readers choosing their favourite tech of the last 12 months.

Apple, iPlayer, Windows 7 and more

Apple walks away with seven of the 18 awards, but the signs are that it won't be having all its own way during 2010 – the computing categories were dominated by Intel, Microsoft and Google, while in Mobile Communications HTC and the Android Market had a good showing.

And the latest version of Apple's operating system – OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard - was beaten hands down by Microsoft's Windows 7, which stormed our software category.

The other big winner was the BBC iPlayer, which walks away with our "Most essential online innovation award" as well as being voted the "Most innovative home entertainment platform".

It beat some stiff competition in both categories, including Sky+HD, Xbox Live, Spotify and Google Street View.

We'll be taking an in-depth look at how the votes fell later on, but without further ado, here are the winners:

Computing

Computing technology champion

Google

Computing technology of the year

Intel Core i5

Hottest mobile computing innovation

Apple MacBook Pro

Most essential online innovation

BBC iPlayer

Most essential software innovation

Microsoft Windows 7

Best computing add-on technology

Western Digital My Book World Edition

Home Entertainment

Greatest visual innovation

Sony Bravia KDL-46X4500 LED TV

Greatest audio innovation

Pioneer EX Series 5.1

Most exciting gaming tech

Sony PlayStation 3 Slim

Most innovative home entertainment platform

BBC iPlayer

Mobile Communications

Mobile technology champion

Apple

Essential phone of the year

Apple iPhone 3GS

Most innovative mobile app of the year

ALK Co-Pilot Live 8 for iPhone and Android

Hottest mobile platform

Apple App Store

Gadgets

Essential gadget of the year

Apple iPhone 3GS

Greatest contribution to digital photography

Canon EOS 500D

Best portable entertainment device

Apple iPod touch 64GB

Best on-the-go tech

Apple iPod touch 64GB