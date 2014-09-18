Microsoft layoffs continue with over 2,000 more jobs cut

Update: A Microsoft spokesperson sent TechRadar the following statement confirming the news that the company has laid off an additional 2,100 employees:

"As we announced July 17, Microsoft is reducing our overall workforce by approximately 18,000 positions over the course of the year, with about 13,000 reductions initiated in July. We've taken another step in that process today, with the elimination of about 2,100 jobs which are part of the overall 18,000 number announced in July.

"The reductions happening today are spread across many different business units, and many different countries. We will continue to go through this process in the most thoughtful manner possible, with the deepest respect for affected individuals and recognition of their service to the company. We will offer severance to all affected employees."

Original story below…

Microsoft has announced plans to cut 2,100 jobs as part of its ongoing plan to lay off 18,000 of its 125,000 employees by July 2015.

The company announced the restructuring in July, losing a full 13,000 employees in the first wave.

Today's 2,100 layoffs affect a multitude of Microsoft teams and divisions, ZDNet reports.

While 747 of those laid off today are in Washington state, the rest come from other Microsoft locations around the world.

More to come

These 18,000 layoffs mark the largest restructuring in Microsoft's history, dwarfing the 5,800 employees let go in 2009.

Workers absorbed when Microsoft bought Nokia's phones and services division in April make up more than two thirds of the 18,000 that will be laid off by next summer, while the rest come from teams throughout Microsoft.

The initiative will ultimately cost Microsoft up to $1.6 billion (about £977m, AU$1.78b) in severance costs and other charges.

But CEO Satya Nadella wrote in July that he hopes to refocus the company on more future-facing endeavors like the cloud and the Internet of Things.

Between the initial 13,000 and today's 2,100 layoffs, Microsoft still has 2,900 more cuts to announce by next summer.