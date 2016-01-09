Trending

In pictures: Sights from the CES 2016 show floor

Here's what it's like to be at the planet's biggest tech show

CES 2016

We've spent all week deep in the belly of the beast, unsure if we'd ever see light at the end of the tunnel.

I'm speaking, of course, about CES, and, alright, that's a bit over-dramatic, but if you've ever been to the biggest tech show on the planet, you know it can push you to the brink of insanity. There's just too much to see, so much to do, and never enough time. Throw in hundreds of thousands of likewise sleep-deprived human beings, blinding lights (that's before you even step out on the Strip), a few cocktails and more press-room box lunches than you'd like to admit, and you have a recipe for one of the most far-out experiences of your life.

And yet it's all exceedingly exhilarating. This is the first time we get to see and experience tech that will make waves all year long and beyond. We wanted to bring you a first-hand look at what it's like to be at CES 2016, so check out the images snapped by our editors below.

Las Vegas Convention Center

It looks innocent enough...

Intel

Until you step inside

Palmer Luckey

And spot Oculus VR Founder Palmer Luckey trying out VR

Qualcomm

Car

Kevin Oculus Rift

Laptop Editor Kevin Lee gets to have some fun

Hisense booth

You have to weave through all these people to get where you want to go

Samsung

LG TV

Samsung

By the light of television screens

Carl Zeiss iPhone lens

CES through another lens

LG Tvs

Pioneer master1 headphones

Our Marc Chacksfield tests out a pair of Pioneer headphones

CES show floor

Magna driving

From inside the convention center to inside an autonomous vehicle

LG Folding display

Yes, that's a display. Being rolled up.
