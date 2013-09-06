IFA 2013: highlights from the show

IFA 2013 has kicked off in Berlin with tech, tech and more tech and the announcements are now wrapping up.

A few rumored phones (and a watch) are rumors no more, and of course there are tablets, TVs and laptops galore.

We have a dedicated IFA 2013 channel where you check out all of our IFA stories, or if you want a handy snapshot of the highlights in one place, then check out the list below to find out what we've seen, and what we thought of it in all our hands ons.

Asus at IFA 2013

Asus took to the stage at IFA to announce the new Transformer Pad with Tegra 4.

Already teased ahead of the show, the 10.1-inch Android tablet has been revamped with a 1.9GHz Nvidia Tegra 4 quad-core processor, along with a 2560x1600 IPS display.

We're impressed by the new Transformer Pad

The new pad is also touted to last at least two days between charges thanks to a supposed 17-hour battery life.

We dispatched Hugh Langley to spend some quality time with the new Transformer and he returned with good news: "Those who have been holding out for Asus to unleash its new Transformer for some time shouldn't be disappointed by what's on offer here," he writes in our hands on review. "Tegra 4 was the only logical next leap and now we've seen it in action it feels like this will really rock it when it hits market."

That's not all from Asus. The X102BA, an Ultraportable laptop that sports a 10.1-inch HD display with 10-point multi-touch for navigating Windows 8 has been unveiled as well.

The X102BA. Snappy name, eh?

Inside is an AMD A4-1200 1GHz dual-core APU with integrated Radeon HD 8180 graphics, which the company claims "balances multi-tasking performance with energy efficiency."

More notebook refreshes are on the way from Asus with the Zenbook range getting a powerful upgrade.

The Zenbook range now features displays to rival the MacBook Air

The new Zenbook models - the UX301 and UX302 - have the latest-generation Haswell Intel processors, beefed-up graphics and a high resolution WQHD display on certain versions.

They also have the latest-gen Intel Core processors from the Core i5-4200U up to a high-end 28W Core i7-4558U option. And to power that high-end screen, you either get Intel Iris or Nvidia GeForce GT 730M with Optimus auto-switching graphics.

A refresh of the Fonepad was also announced - with a new glossy rear cover and extra speaker on the front, and dubbed it the Fonepad 7. The tablet comes with a 7-inch HD 1280 x 800 display and offers voice calling and 42Mbit/s download speeds. It's also powered by an Intel Atom Z2560 processor.

Must... not... say... phablet

But wait, there's another: The 6-inch Android tablet, Fonepad Note 6. It comes packed with a Full HD Super IPS+ display with both multi-touch and stylus inputs. It's also powered by the new Intel Atom Z2580 processor clocked at 2Ghz. Meanwhile there's HSPA+ and 3G to keep you connected.

And last but not least, Asus also announced the Memo Pad 8 and Memo Pad 10. While different in size, both Android tablets offer 1280x800 resolution displays and quad-core processors.

The Memo Pad 8 comes in an 8GB model with a 5MP rear camera and 1.2MP front-facing snapper. The 10, meanwhile, comes in 8GB and 10GB versions and has a 10-inch display.

For more details see Asus outs Fonepad 7, Fonepad Note 6 and Memo Pad 8.

HP at IFA 2013

We're not sure whether the HP Envy Recline is a genius or insane idea. This all-in-one PC has a hinge that allows the massive touchscreen to pivot over the edge of your desk and into your lap. You can "easily adapt and change its shape to naturally fit different end user uses," promises HP's Louis Perrin.

The all-in-one PCs come in 27- and 23-inch editions, with a 10-point touchscreen, Beats Audio dual speakers, 4th ten Intel Core i-series processors and Nvidia graphics.