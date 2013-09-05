HP's Envy Recline all-in-ones want to snuggle in your lap

We're not 100% sure what HP intends you to do with its new all-in-one PC but it certainly wants you to get up close and personal with it.

It describes the HP Envy Recline series as its 'most natural' all-in-one PC because its hinge allows the massive touchscreen to pivot over the edge of your desk and into your lap.

Literally into your lap, which could be a boon for wheelchair users and people whose office chair's pneumatic height adjuster thing is broken.

Jack of all

You can also stick to a non-lap-brushing angle - in fact, you can "easily adapt and change its shape to naturally fit different end user uses," promises HP's Louis Perrin.

The all-in-one PCs come in 27- and 23-inch editions, with a 10-point touchscreen, Beats Audio dual speakers, 4th ten Intel Core i-series processors and Nvidia graphics.

They also come with NFC on board for easy photo and contact sharing, and there's a special Beats Edition that comes with audio extras if that's what floats your boat.

The 23- and 27-inch models will hit shelves in October from £979 and £1,399 respectively ($1,099 and $1,399 in the US).

The Beats edition lands in November and starts from £999 (around $1,119).

HP also announced the HP Split x2, a tablet-laptop hybrid, the HP Phoenix 810 Desktop PC and the HP Envy 23 IPS monitor at IFA 2013.