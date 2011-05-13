Gandalf shows off Hobbit 3D specs appeal

It's set to be the biggest film ever made in 3D but this doesn't mean that many have qualms about The Hobbit developed in another dimension.

While we have to wait until the movie appears in 2012 to make a proper judgement, one image has appeared that has to be filed under 'awesome' and that is of Gandalf wearing a pair of active 3D specs.

Apparently shot by director Peter Jackson himself, the image gives nothing away other than Ian McKellen and co are getting to see 3D rushes of the movie as it is shot.

We would love to tell you that Gandalf looks happy watching the footage, but he has more of a perplexed 'what the hell am I doing here?' look on his face.

Action Jackson

Peter Jackson is hoping to revolutionise 3D filmmaking with The Hobbit. To shoot the movie he is using 30 EPIC cameras, created by RED, and will be filming at 48fps.

Jackson said about shooting a 48fps: "3D shows you a window into reality; the higher frame rate takes the glass out of the window."

McKellen used Twitter to post the image of himself in full Gandalf garb, with the tweet: "THE HOBBIT is being filmed in 3D. Even wizards have to wear the glasses."

Via Total Film