Christmas gift ideas - the best kit to put on your list

Christmas is not so much approaching as careering in on its final descent like Santa's sleigh to that good kids room - and that means your shame at not having finished your present shopping has kicked in.

But fear not, TechRadar has rounded up its experts and threatened them with an extreme reindeer fly-by unless they provide us with their list of last minute gift suggestions. And faced with a speeding Blitzen they duly provided us with some ideas.

Home entertainment

Chromecast

Chromecast from Google

Chromecast is one of the best-value gadgets on the planet. It plugs into the HDMI port of any TV and then streams Netflix, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport, PLEX and a lot more over the web as you use your phone as a remote control.

Roku 3

Roku 3

The Roku 3 is a slightly more advanced take on Chromecast and has onboard apps for streaming all sorts of media. It's not reliant on a mobile or tablet and comes with its own remote control. It's more expensive than Chromecast but also more advanced.

Turtle Beach Elite 800

The Turtle Beach Elite 800 is the ultimate in completely wireless PS4 & PS3 noise-cancelling, surround sound gaming audio with 7.1 Channel Surround Sound and DTS Surround Sound modes that further enhance your games, music and movies. The long-lasting rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of use while Bluetooth keeps you connected with your mobile devices.

Samsung H6400

There were two standout TVs this year when it came to offering mindboggling value and the Samsung H6400, available in lots of different sizes, is one of them. With excellent picture quality and smart features, it's a TV that could easily cost a lot more.

Sony W829

The best TV of the year though has to be the Sony W829. It's only a midrange offering but the stunning picture quality and features it offers for a bargain price simply can't be matched, and it even gives Sony's own flagship products a run for their mone.

Pure Evoke D6

Digital radios make brilliant Christmas presents and there's surely none more worthy than Pure's Evoke D6. Offering excellent sound quality and Bluetooth streaming from your phone it's the ideal kitchen or bedroom companion.

Streaming services

Spotify

Unless you are Taylor Swift, a subscription to Spotify is a fantastic Christmas present. Filled to the brim with millions of songs, many of which are of the Xmas variety, the service is a music-lover's dream and is right at the forefront of how music is consumed today.

Netflix

If you can forgive the somewhat hit and miss movie catalogue, Netflix is a must have. The reason: it's breadth of television content. From original programming, such as House of Cards, to entire series of pure brilliance (Sons of Anarchy), there's so much to devour that you will wish there are more hours in the day.

Amazon Prime Instant Video

It was late to the streaming game but Amazon has redefined its streaming service into something that is a true rival to Netflix, Amazon Prime Instant Video. Its original programming is on a par with its rival - Transparent is outstanding - while the bundling of Prime content means that there is better premium content there, if you don't mind paying for it.

Now TV

Sky has done a great job of unshackling its programmes from the satellite dish with Now TV - a low-cost, non-contract way to watch premium TV programmes, movies or sport. And even if you don't buy into Sky's services, it's worth getting the box as a cheap upgrade to a non-smart TV.

Google Play Music

Google Play Music allows you to upload 50GB of your own music to the service for free, so you can listen to your stuff on the go. This is great in itself, but there's also a more-than decent streaming service tacked on to it as well. If you are an Android user and want something that isn't Spotify, then look no further.