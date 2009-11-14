Catch up: this week's most popular posts

This week we've covered the latest iPhone news as O2 lost its monopoly on the UK market and announced that customers would be able to unlock iPhones at the end of their contract.

We also previewed Android 2.0, looked at internet security and celebrated five years of Firefox.

Read on for this week's most popular stories on TechRadar…

Top five news stories

Channel 4 3D week: programmes revealed

Channel 4 is all set for its 3D onslaught this month, with the channel releasing a list of programmes viewers will be able to see in 3D. 3D Week on Channel 4 is set to take place on 16 to 20 November, with those wanting to participate in watching the shows having to get their glasses from Sainsbury's stores.

Orange claims iPhone first day sales record

Orange has claimed that it has broken sales records with its release of the Orange iPhone 3G and 3GS, selling 30,000 units in the first day of release.

Secret net security flaw exposed by accident

An unusual cloak-and-dagger operation being run by internet security experts has been exposed this week, after details of a flaw in the SSL protocol were made public.

Vodafone UK first to stock Nokia N900?

The much-hyped Nokia N900 handset has finally started shipping, and it seems that Vodafone may be the first to announce it in the UK.

O2 allows customers to unlock iPhones for free

O2 has confirmed to TechRadar that iPhone users will be able to unlock their iPhone for free and use it on any network they wish at the end of their contract term.

Top five features

20 essential free apps for your new Windows 7 PC

The world feels like a better place when developers work hard to create amazing free software that does the job just as well, or even better than the paid versions.

Should you choose iPhone 3G or 3GS?

Now the iPhone 3G and 3GS have landed on Orange as well as O2, it's time to look at which of Apple's handsets you should plump for. After all, you do pay a fair price premium for the extra functionality of the 3GS.

How to turn an old PC into a media centre

For years, Microsoft has been trying to convince us that we need to have not just a PC in the living room to serve up our media, but a full-blown installation of Windows too.

Everything you need to know about Android 2.0

Android 2.0 (formerly codenamed 'Éclair') is the latest evolution of the mobile OS developed by Google and the Open Handset Alliance.

Why everybody should be grateful for five years of Firefox

We're celebrating the anniversary of two big events this week: the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the birth of Firefox. We'll remember one of them as bringing freedom to millions and dealing a hammer blow to a repressive regime and the other as that thing where Bono ponced around in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

Top five reviews



HTC HD2

The HTC HD2 is the world's first Windows Mobile-toting phone with a capacitive screen, and also packs the world's largest mobile phone display too.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF1

Asking photographers to fork out nearly £800 for a compact/SLR hybrid may seem a high-stakes gamble in our tough economic times. So what's Panasonic's game plan?



LG 32SL8000 LCD TV

We've seen the 'one pane' design before from LG, but on this 32-incher it's particularly effective; a single sheet of glass stretches right across the front of the TV and, with no need for a dedicated border, the illusion is of a 'borderless' TV.

Vodafone 360 Samsung H1

Vodafone's new 360 service is designed to make social networking a lot easier, and to kick off that campaign it's launched the Samsung H1, the flagship phone of Vodafone 360.



Sony Bravia KDL-40Z5800 LCD TV

The rise of free-to-air digital TV suggests that Sony's timing with its 40-inch KDL-40Z5800 couldn't be better. For this model is the very first TV from Sony to feature a built-in Freesat HD tuner.