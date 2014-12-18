Trending

Amazon Prime Now will deliver to your door in under an hour

By World of tech  

No sign of the drones yet

Living in Manhattan? You're in Prime time!

Amazon has just announced the arrival of its Prime Now service, which will get orders to your doorstep in a matter of minutes, not days.

The service offers package delivery times of under an hour to Prime customers although it's quite limited right now. In fact, it's running exclusively in Manhattan, New York, and you'll need to download an app to use it.

But Amazon has promised that it will be coming to "a city near you" in the future. No doubt it's using Manhattan as a testbed before it expands further, so fingers crossed there are no hiccups.

Amazon promises that it'll deliver seven days a week, with one-hour deliveries costing $7.99 and two-hour deliveries costing nothing at all (apart from an existing Prime membership).

