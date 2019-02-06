Wish you hadn't said that? Facebook messages can now be unsent

We’ve been anticipating its arrival since November of last year , and today Facebook has finally begun rolling out an ‘unsend’ feature for its widely-used messaging service.

Whether you're using the dedicated Messenger app on iOS or Android or the browser-based version on desktop, from today users will be able to delete a message from a regular conversation or group chat within 10 minutes of sending it.

On mobile devices, you can access the feature by tapping on a message in the app, which will now show a new 'remove' menu item. Selecting the latter will then display two further options: ‘remove for you’ and ‘remove for everyone’. On desktop, users will need to click on the three dots next to a message and hit ‘remove’, after which you’ll get the same two options.

Image credit: Facebook (Image: © Facebook)

It’s worth noting that once a message has been removed, everyone in the chat will be able to see a replacement message stating that “[person] removed a message” – meaning you may not quite be able to just switch off your verbal filter and say whatever comes to mind, whenever you want.

While it may seem like a long time, the 10 minute time limit is also a little short, comparatively – WhatsApp, for example, gives users a whole hour to delete messages – and doesn't give users very much time to realise they've made a mistake.

The ability to retract messages has become increasingly common on communications services – there's even an 'undo send' option in Gmail – and the introduction of the feature to Facebook Messenger follows a promise made by the company in April 2018 after CEO Mark Zuckerberg was caught abusing the power himself .

The feature doesn’t currently appear to be available on Messenger Lite, but we may see it land on this stripped down version of the service in the near future.