Where to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online: stream the final series from anywhere

It’s been nearly 10 years since we met Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his flat cap wearing gang. Now, as the BAFTA-winning series draws to a close, we’re giddily anticipating the resolution of the gripping Shelby family saga. Below we’ll break down where to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online from anywhere now and 100% for free on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online Premiere: Sunday, February 27 at 9pm GMT New episodes: released each week at the same time Stream now: FREE on BBC iPlayer International streaming: Netflix (US, Canada and Australia) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN

After the failed assassination of the fascist political leader Sir Oswald Mosley, we find Tommy seeking redemption and looking for new opportunities abroad in post-prohibition America. Unfortunately, his enemies have other plans.

Power-hungry Michael (Finn Cole) and his wife Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) could pose a threat after their plan to oust Tommy saw them exiled from the Shelby family. Alfie Solomons (a scene-stealing Tom Hardy) is back – though as friend or foe we don’t yet know.

Sadly, actress Helen McCrory, who made such an indelible impression as Aunt Polly, passed away in April 2021. Yet show creator Steven Knight is adamant this season will be the best yet: a fitting, all guns blazing finale featuring an incredible cast.

How will this incredible drama end? Our guide below about where to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online will help you to find out.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online for FREE in the UK

By order of the Peaky Blinders, season 6 will broadcast on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer from Sunday, February 27 at 9pm GMT. Episodes run at an hour long and there are 6 in total. It’s easy to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK, and it’s also 100% FREE – as long as you have a valid TV licence. You can watch all episodes live and on-demand, and all five prior seasons are ready to stream here, too. BBC iPlayer is available on most smart devices, or through your browser, with apps available on phones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks. Out of the country when Peaky Blinders airs? Worry not. You can still make use of BBC's free coverage from anywhere in the world via a VPN.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online outside your country

If you find yourself eager to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online while you're off on holiday, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online in the US

Can American fans watch this Birmingham-based crime drama? Absolutely, with a subscription to Netflix. However, they'll need to wait around 6 weeks – after Peaky has finished its broadcast run on the BBC – until season 6 lands on the worldwide platform. That means, in a best-case scenario, episodes should be available to stream anytime from April 4 2022. In the interim, you can watch the previous five seasons on Netflix in anticipation of the last ever series of the hit show. A Basic Netflix subscription is $9.99 a month, providing 1 stream with resolutions of 480p. If you decide to upgrade, its $15.49 for their Standard plan or $19.99 for Premium, with each tier offering more streams and improved viewing quality. Fans of the show abroad won’t want to miss the beginning of the end for the Peaky Blinders. If that’s the case, simply download a VPN and you’ll be able to stream the show from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online in Canada

Netflix is the place to go for the final season of Peaky Blinders. Unfortunately, no precise release date yet have been given yet. As with the US, the show is added to Netflix internationally once it’s finished its TV run in the UK. Canadian viewers then should expect to see season 6 of the acclaimed crime drama anytime from April 4 2022. We'll update this page when we know more. Until then, Netflix Canada has all five previous gun-totting seasons ready to stream, and you'll have enough time to re-watch the entire series before the big finale arrives. If you’re off on holiday wanting to watch the show, however, the use of a VPN can easily make that happen.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online in Australia

Yep, once again Netflix is home of the Peaky Blinders. But fans in the antipodes will need to wait anywhere between April and May 2022 before they can watch the thrilling final season, just like the US and Canada. Currently away in another country? To watch season 6 episodes as they air, you can simply apply a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer, or stream episodes on Netflix while you’re away from home.

Peaky Blinders cast at a glance

Thomas Shelby: Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy Arthur Shelby: Paul Anderson

Paul Anderson Alfie Solomons: Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy Michael Gray: Finn Cole

Finn Cole Ada Shelby: Sophie Rundle

Sophie Rundle Lizzie Shelby: Natasha O'Keeffe

Natasha O'Keeffe Gina Grey: Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy Sir Oswald Mosley : Sam Claflin

: Sam Claflin Lady Diana Mosley: Amber Anderson

Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer

Peaky Blinders recap: your catch-up ahead of the new season

It's been a little while since the last season aired so if you're feeling rusty on the plot, we're here to help with a quick recap on the Shelby family, friends and many enemies!

It goes without saying that if you haven't yet finished season five, there will be spoilers ahead. So, for those who have followed the show all of this time, you'll know there has been a lot of changes recently.

Most importantly, season five saw both the family's return to illegal business (thanks to the market crash) and, Thomas entering the world of politics.

Most of the season 5 revolves around the Shelby family and their battle with a Fascist political party and a mobster family from Scotland. Where most of the previous seasons of Peaky Blinders ends with the family winning, this season ends with a loss as their big assassination of a fascist leader plan gets spoiled.

Season five ended with Thomas with a gun to his head but luckily, and unsurprisingly, the now released trailers for season six shows Tommy well and truly alive... but still pretty miserable.