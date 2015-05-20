New Android Wear update to awaken the Wi-Fi on your wrist

The latest Android Wear update, Android Wear 5.1.1, has started to roll out on select smartwatches today, bringing with it a range of significant and exciting features.

Chief among the newly-added features, is one that activates dormant Wi-Fi capabilities in certain smartwatches – this will let your smartwatch receive notifications when it’s away from your smartphones, so long as both devices are on a Wi-Fi network.

Wi-Fi functionality will be made available to owners of the LG Watch Urbane, Moto 360, Sony Smartwatch 3 and the Samsung Gear Live.

Android when?

In addition to aforementioned Wi-Fi support, the update will give your Android Wear smartwatch the ability to recognise handdrawn emoji, so you better start brushing up on your art skills.

On top of that, apps will now stay visible until you close them, allowing you to multitask, and the update will finally let you pair more than one wearable to your phone.

In typical Android fashion, the update will slowly trickle out for select devices in the coming weeks.