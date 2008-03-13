Panasonic, Philips and Denon to launch more DivX Blu-ray players

DivX has announced that it has been working with Panasonic,

Philips

and

Denon

to enable DivX playback on a range of new devices. First out of the pack will be six new Blu-ray and DVD players; one Blu-ray player each from Panasonic and Philips, and four DVD players from high-end company, Denon.

The newly certified players are Panasonic’s DMP-BD30EE, Philips’ BDP7200 and Denon’s DVD-2500BTC1B, DVD-3800BDC1B, DVD-3800BDSP and DVD-2500BTSP.

The inclusion of DivX playback on these devices is in stark contrast to the reason why they were created in the first place. Blu-ray players and high-end DVD upscalers offer the highest quality available in home cinema, while compressed DivX movies are inferior in comparison.

DivX and Blu-ray

However, the idea here is to make new products as functional as possible; the more things they can do, the more likely people are to upgrade. DivX-compatibility in players will allow people to download videos from the web and play them back on their living room television.

"Blu-ray technology clearly represents an important standard for the future of digital media, and we’re pleased that our partners continue to recognise DivX technology as an important feature on next-generation devices," said Kevin Hell, CEO of DivX.

"The DivX logo has become a symbol of a high-quality digital video experience on any kind of device or platform."

There are now over 100 million DivX-certified products out there, the most famous of course being Sony’s PS3.