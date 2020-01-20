Tour Down Under 2020 live stream: how to watch cycling online from anywhere

Cycling fans rejoice! The opening race of the World Tour calendar kicks is here with the Santos Tour Down Under 2020 in South Australia. Our guide below will take you through the steps you'll need to live stream Tour Down Under 2020 cycling action no matter where you are in the world.

Featuring all 17 UCI WorldTeams, the Tour Down Under is an early indicator of who'll be challenging for the upcoming Spring Classics.

Tour Down Under 2020 - where and when The Men's race at the 22nd edition of the Tour Down Under begins its route across southern Australia in earnest in Tanunda on January 21 and comes to a conclusion with its sixth stage at Willunga Hill in Adelaide on January 26. Each stage race begins at 11am ACDT local time (11.30pm GMT, 3.30pm PT, 6.30pm ET), aside from the final two stages which begin twenty minutes earlier at 10.40am ACDT local time.

Much like the Australian Open tennis, organisers of the Santos Tour Down Under have confirmed the 2020 race will be going ahead as planned, despite the bushfires ravaging Australia, however air quality will be monitored throughout.

With 921.2km of riding and 12,047m / 39,524ft of climbing, the riders will be glad that the weather looks set to be kinder this year, with temperatures expected to be in the low 20 degrees for the duration. With its uphill finish, stage 2 in Sterling looks set to be a key moment, while an even more demanding uphill finish in Paracombe on stage 3, and a final gruelling flossing stage finale atop Willunga Hill makes this a race that perhaps favours strong climbers rather than sprinters.

South African Daryl Impey is looking to notch up a third-straight overall victory in the race, but will likely face stiff competition this year from the dual Aussie challenge of Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis.

You can watch live all the action from southern Australia using our live streaming guide to the Tour Down Under 2020.

Live stream Tour Down Under 2020 from outside your country

We have details of all the Australia, UK, US and Canada broadcasters further down this guide. The good news for cycling fans in Australia is that it's on free-to-air TV.

If you're obsessed by watching the cycling and refuse to miss a stage - even when you're away on business or on holiday - then you'll be disappointed to see your domestic coverage geo-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where utilising a VPN (Virtual Private Network) really helps. It let's you virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country. Thus letting you watch as if you were back there.

They're surprisingly easy to use and have the double benefit of giving you an extra layer of security as you surf the web. There are lots of options, and we've tested loads of them - our #1 pick is ExpressVPN due to its speed, security and sheer simplicity to use. We also love that it can be used on so many operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Or read more with our pick of the best VPN services out there today.

Live stream Tour Down Under 2020 for FREE in Australia

The great news for Aussie cycling fans is that all the action from the Tour Down Under 2020 is set to be broadcast in full via Australia's own free-to-air Seven Network. The network's coverage will also be available live online for viewers in Australia via the network's 7Plus streaming service. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that 7Plus broadcast - a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to stream Tour Down Under 2020 live in the UK for FREE

For UK residents, the main challenge will be to be awake overnight to watch. But at least it's free, as the FreeSports channel is showing live coverage. You'll see the station listed on freeview, Sky, Virgin, BT TV and more. Or, if you'd sooner watch online, then you can live stream the Tour Down Under on the TVPlayer.com website. Eurosport will also be showing highlights. If you want to watch the drama unfold as it happens but you're outside the UK this week, you do have the option of using one of our best VPNs as described above. Set your location back to the UK and watch FreeSport like you were back in Blighty.

How to watch the Tour Down Under 2020: US live stream

The Tour Down Under 2020 is being aired by NBC Sports Live Extra in the US. This will be streamed online so if you have the app then you can enjoy it anywhere. However for those that don't have access to this stream there are other options. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $54.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the Tour. If you're out of the US but still want to watch, then don't forget to explore the VPN route above.

How to watch the Tour Down Under 2020: Canada live stream

Canadians will be able to get in on the Tour Down Under 2020 action via FloBikes which streams online so you can watch from anywhere. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now...using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to live stream Tour Down Under in New Zealand