Tokina unveils affordable opera 16-28mm f/2.8 FF lens

Tokina has confirmed full details of its latest wide-angle zoom lens, the opera 16-28mm f/2.8 FF.

The lens bears the same basic specifications as the company's existing AT-X 16-28mm f/2.8 PRO FX, although it arrives with a smarter design and additional internal technologies.

Like that lens, however, it covers the dimensions of a full-frame sensor and is set to be available in Canon EF and Nikon F fittings, making it compatible with the likes of the Nikon D850 and Canon EOS 6D Mark II.

Built around 15 elements arranged over 13 groups, the lens features three aspherical elements that include a large P-MO element towards the front of the optic. Three glass molded Low-Dispersion (SD) elements have also been included here, as are Multi Coatings on the elements to help improve light transmission.

Like the previous AT-X 16-28mm F2.8 PRO FX, the new lens has an integrated petal-shaped hood at its front, partly to block extraneous rays of light from causing aberrations such as ghosting and flare but also to protect the bulbous front element from any damage.

On the inside, nine blades make up the diaphragm to help keep bokeh round and natural, while the focusing motor makes use of a Silent Drive module for fast and quiet focus, something that works with a new GMR magnetic AF sensor to boost speed and accuracy. Focusing itself is internal, with the familiar One-Touch Focus Clutch mechanism also allowing the user to quickly switch between autofocus and manual focus by snapping the focusing ring back and forth.

The lens is capable of focusing 28cm away from the subject, and has a focus distance window with markings in both feet and meters designed into its casing. Tokina also states that the direction of the manual focusing ring's travel has been designed to match that of Canon and Nikon lenses.

The Tokina opera 16-28mm f/2.8 FF will be available in Canon EF and Nikon F mounts from March. The lens is already available to pre-order, priced at $699 in the US and £699 in the UK; pricing for Australia has not yet been confirmed.