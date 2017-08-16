We may now know what the Huawei Mate 10 looks like

Update: We now know the renders come from Concept Creator and haven't been designed by Huawei. Below you can still see the shots of the phone, but these won't be what we can expect to see Mate 10 look like when it launches later this year.

Original: Up until now the Huawei Mate 10 has largely been a mystery, but new renders for the phone may have just shown off an early look at Huawei's intended design.

A user on Chinese social networking site Weibo posted the images of the Mate 10 phablet and were spotted by tech blog Android Crunch. It's uncertain where the images come from, but if each is accurate it shows some major design changes for the Mate 10.

The render comes with an edge-to-edge display, which is something Huawei hasn't achieved before while the screen has very small bezels along the top and bottom of the phone.

Image 1 of 3 The edge-to-edge display of the Huawei Mate 10 render. Credit: Weibo Image 2 of 3 The dual-camera on the rear of the Huawei Mate 10 render. Credit: Weibo Image 3 of 3 The bottom of the Huawei Mate 10 render. Credit: Weibo

There's a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone - unlike the Huawei P10 - and then a dual-camera sensor that seems to have a Leica logo meaning the camera partnership with the German firm will probably continue.

The phone looks a lot flatter than the Mate 9 and seems to have a brushed metal effect on the rear as well as metal edges.

Other specs for the phone currently look to include a 6.1-inch QHD display, 6GB of RAM, the rumored HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset, 64GB of storage and Android 7 software.

The Mate 10 is expected to launch by the end of the year with rumors suggesting October 16 may be the date for an event in Munich, Germany. We'd then expect to see a full release at some point in November 2017.

Via GSMArena