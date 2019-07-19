The Fujinon GF 50mm f/3.5 R is Fujifilm's most compact pancake lens yet

Measuring in at just 84 x 48mm and weighing only 335g, the new Fujinon 50mm f/3.5mm R is now Fujifilm’s most compact and lightweight pancake lens yet.

When paired with the new GFX 100 medium format snapper, the lens is equivalent to 40mm (35mm equivalent) due to the camera’s crop factor, making it ideal for street photography. Moreover, the lens will fit so snuggly against the body of the GFX 100 that you’ll barely even know it’s there.

You won't notice the GF 50mm f/3.5mm R when using the GFX 100 (Image credit: Fujifilm)

This tiny addition to the GF range boasts nine elements – including one aspherical glass – arranged in six groups, and also features nine aperture blades for those blurry bokeh backgrounds.

Another appealing feature of the GF 50mm f/3.5mm R is its low focus breathing (that is smooth transition as your focal distance changes), making it a prime option for videography as well, especially when paired with the GFX 100’s uncropped 4K capabilities.

The new pancake lens was launched alongside the XF 16-80mm f/4 R, and like its companion, the 50mm is also dust- and weather-resistant.

It will be available for purchase from September 2019 and will set you back $1,000 in the US, £949 in the UK and AU$1,649 Down Under.