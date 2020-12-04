Boxing Day 2020 sales in Australia: what to expect after Christmas

The mania of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, but there is one more sale event on the horizon for 2020 – Boxing Day. It comes the day after Christmas, so it’s not quite the best time to find a Christmas gift, but it is notoriously a great time to score a bargain on some big-ticket tech products.

If you missed out on bagging a great laptop or some gaming gear during November’s big sale, or need to get a belated Christmas gift for someone, December 26 is the day to rectify that.

Boxing Day shopping has traditionally involved going into stores the day after Christmas, but this year, it’s likely that’s best done online. If Black Friday was anything to go by, we’re expecting big sales to arrive online this December, from the likes of Amazon, eBay, JB Hi-Fi, Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft.

As always, Australia’s TechRadar team will be on hand to bring you the best deals from all the major retailers, so you can find a bargain price on what you need. So stick with us, and we’ll bring you all the hot products with deep discounts right here, so you don’t miss a thing.

Top Boxing Day deals from last year

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$549 AU$316 at eBay These were our favourite noise-cancelling headphones for a while, until the newer Sony WH-1000XM4 came along. That said, this slightly older version should get another big discount this Boxing Day. At the time, this was the lowest price we’d ever seen on them. Finger’s crossed it goes even lower.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) | from AU$1,699 at eBay Last Boxing Day, Wireless 1 discounted various 2019 models of the MacBook Pro by 15% – very rare for an Apple product. That included the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and many models sold out on the day. We can’t be certain we’ll see the same again, though some retailers may want to make way for the 2020 update.

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Death Stranding | AU$450 AU$325 at Amazon This discounted PlayStation 4 Slim matched the same cheap price it was during Black Friday of that year. This time around, we’d expect to see some great deals on the PS4, with the brand-new PS5 now on the market. It also suggests we may see other consoles back to their Black Friday pricing on Boxing Day, such as the Nintendo Switch.

Alienware m15 | AU$3,999 AU$2,799 at Dell Dell shaved 30% off this gaming monster last Boxing Day, bringing it down by a massive AU$1,200. It was kitted out with powerful innards, including an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU. It was also a better deal than what was available during Black Friday 2019, so if you’re a serious gamer, this kind of discount is one to look out for.

Sony X9500G 65-inch 4K smart TV | AU$2,495 AU$1,970 at Bing Lee Over Boxing Day last year, the biggest TV discounts we saw had around AU$500 knocked off the RRP. This 65-inch Sony set hit the sweet with a nice price and stunning visual performance. If you’re hoping for a new telly this Boxing Day, keep an eye out for great panels discounted by 20% or more.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal+ | AU$999 AU$699 at Bing Lee If you’re after a cordless stick vacuum, it’s hard to go past a Dyson. No cords, no bags, no hassle. Boxing Day is a great time to find a saving on a Dyson vacuum, particularly the V10 and V7 models. While the V11 is the latest series, there’s a good chance you’ll find it discounted too.

What to expect on Boxing Day 2020

Most of Australia’s biggest brands and retailers will be offering up deep discounts on hot products this Boxing Day.

It wouldn’t be a big sale without the likes of Amazon and eBay serving up deals across their sites. These storefronts may well be the best place to find price cuts on items such as headphones, cameras and smart home gadgets.

Dell and Lenovo are going to be at the top of our list for manufacturers to check out when it comes to discounted laptops, gaming rigs and PC gear – both across the personal use and the business side of things.

You can be almost certain we won’t see a discount on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but we are confident we’ll see plenty of games discounted – both older titles and next-gen releases – as we did during Black Friday 2020. Nintendo Switch bundles are sure to be a big-ticket item as well, across multiple retailers.