TV industry at loggerheads over 3D standard

Sky is very much behind 3D in the home

The Digital Television Group (DTG) has looked into the possibility of standardising 3D for TV and uncovered an industry that is divided about the format.

Results from the DTG's research show that there's definitely a split between the likes of BSkyB, which is already championing its own version of 3D in the home, and the television manufacturers themselves.

Interestingly, the consultation's statisticians – who asked around 20 companies, including BBC, Sony, Sky, ITV and Freesat – found that 56 per cent of the industry believed that 3DTV could become a mass entertainment medium in the UK within three to five years, if a format was sorted out.

Over the past few months, Sky has shown off a number of broadcasts of its 3D technology, showcasing everyone from Usain Bolt to Keane in another dimension.

Its way of getting 3D to the screen uses its current infrastructure and is pushing 3D in HD.

3D in 3Years

TV manufactures and ITV, however, believe that more sensible approach to get 3D in homes will be to go terrestrial, piping 3D footage through backwards compatible technology (so non-3D TVs can play the footage) and separate 3D receivers.

"One of ITV's concerns is that if there is not a good solid industry view on [3D], it might be forced down a route that is not ideal for terrestrial," explains DTG Director General Richard Lindsay-Davies.

"And, as capacity is more accessible on satellite, the satellite operators may choose something that is very hard to follow. It is our job to try to create both a commercial and technical balance."

It was also found that use of the BBC licence fee to fund research and development in 3DTV was supported by 73 per cent.

Via Broadcast Now