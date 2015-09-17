New BBC streaming service to bring Britain's best TV to the US

If you're a cable cutter and a BBC fan in the US, you're in luck - the British public broadcaster has announced it will launch a new streaming service stateside next year.

"We're launching a new OTT [over-the-top] video service in America, offering BBC fans programs they wouldn't otherwise get, showcasing British actors, our program-makers and celebrating our culture," said Tony Hall, the BBC's director general, according to The Guardian.

While in the UK the BBC has a free online video player called iPlayer, the new offering in the US will likely come with a monthly subscription fee, similar to Netflix or HBO Go.

Unfortunately, we don't know the name of the service or the cost, or even when during next year it will launch.

What's on at the BBC?

Besides saying "programs they wouldn't otherwise get," the BBC hasn't revealed which shows the new service will include.

US viewers already have access to a number of BBC programs through the BBC America channel, and the line up includes popular shows like Dr Who, Orphan Black, Sherlock and Top Gear.

But as BBC America is only available through a cable subscription, it's still unclear how the new online service will work alongside it, but we're hoping that it will include all the shows currently on BBC America to give US viewers a true cord-cutter option.

Of course, to stream new episodes, users can also choose to purchase seasons and episodes through digital platforms like Amazon, iTunes and Google Play right now.