New Apple TV likely a WWDC 2015 no-show

The anticipated new Apple TV and improved remote are now unlikely to make an appearance at Apple's WWDC conference next week.

The unveiling of the new Apple TV at WWDC has been rumored for months, which The New York Times confirms was Apple's unannounced intention, even "as recently as mid-May." But, according to two sources close to the matter, the product simply isn't "ready for prime time," and has been postponed to release at a later date.

The new device is supposedly bringing the capability for developers to build apps for the TV box. A new-and-improved remote is also rumored to be in the works. No information has been disclosed on how the new remote will differ from its predecessor, the minimalist silver paperweight seemingly predestined to find that one endless crevasse in your couch.

A possible cause for delay is Apple's reported Sling-competitive internet TV service, through which the company reportedly wants to provide local TV programming. The logistics involved with securing the rights from all the local channels Apple hopes to reach is presumably something of a nightmare for the Cupertino firm.

Whatever the culprit may be for holding up the unveiling of the new Apple TV, it's unfortunate that one of the most anticipated products at WWDC will most likely be a no-show. Maybe Apple's new music streaming service will blow us away and we'll forget all about it?