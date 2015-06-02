One of two rumored Apple streaming services may miss WWDC

Don't become a TV cord cutter just yet. Apple's long-rumored plans to put live television into a new Apple TV may not happen next week.

Its software-focused WWDC 2015 keynote is expected to be all about iOS 9, OS X 10.11 and one, not two, streaming services, says Recode.

Apple's subscription TV service won't be announced on June 8, according to the report. The company's rumored Apple Music streaming service will have to sing solo.

When is it coming out? Predictions from industry executives give it a wide release window of later this year, or even as far as 2016.

What's the hold up?

It appears as if dealmaking, not chip making, is the problem behind the Apple TV streaming service delay.

Although Apple is said to have wanted to launch in time for the new broadcast television season in autumn, everything is being held up by negotiations over financial terms.

Yes, other on-demand services have been able to launch live television programming, like Sling TV and Sony PlayStation Vue, but Apple doesn't want to stop there.

Instead, the new Apple TV streaming service is thought to include local TV stations, some of which aren't owned by broadcasters. That means lots of red tape to sort through first.