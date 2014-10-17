Google Chromecast 2 is on its way

Update: Upon further examination we noticed the that while the filing lists 5GHz, the tests carried out by the FCC were all at the 2.4GHz band. This keeps the Wi-Fi speed to 802.11n rather than the faster 802.11ac option.

Whether or not the majority of the updates are software-related then remains to be seen. Some members of the Chromecast team conducted an AMA on Reddit and seemed to play down any talk of a serious upgrade.

"No plans for big announcement on this one. Mostly because it will have the same features as the original and most users won't notice a difference. Sorry--I can't say more about this topic," said a memeber of the team.

Original story: Google appears to be ready to refresh its Chromecast streaming dongle as plans for a new device appeared overnight in filings at the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

While the documents lay out a new dongle number, they don't give us any other clues to go on apart from the fact that the new Chromecast will support 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Otherwise, it appears pretty much identical to Google's current Chromecast, which has been on the shelves for over a year now. One such possibility is Google will simply swap out the old for the new when Chromecast 2 becomes available.

The company hasn't commented on the filings, so we'll have to wait to see what it has in store.

