Sonos' big sale is still happening - here's how much you'll save

For awhile, one of the only names in multi-room audio was Sonos. Easy to setup and even easier to control, Sonos systems are still one of the top-tier brands in the audio world – despite more and more contenders popping up all the time.

While Sonos has universal acclaim from critics, one thing that hasn’t resonated well with a lot of us is its pricing: these systems are nice, but they’re also pricey. So that’s why, when they go on sale, it’s worth stopping to take a look.

Sonos is running three separate deals in the month of June: one in the US, one in Canada and one in Australia.

Starting today in the US, Sonos is offering a hefty 25% off a second Play:1 speaker with a purchase of a Play:1, or a savings of about $50. Besides the buy one get one 25% off sale, Sonos is also offering a $100 discount on the Sonos SUB. The deals run June 4 through June 18, however, so you’ll have to move fast.

Sonos deals for Canada and Australia

But the States aren’t the only place to catch a good deal on the Sonos Play:1 and Sonos SUB, Canada and Australia also have deals going on this month.

In Canada, you can save when you buy two Sonos Play:1 speakers ($69 CAD off), or the Sonos SUB ($100 CAD off) from June 9 through June 22.

In Australia that comes out to a savings of AU$70 on two Play:1s or AU$150 off a Sonos SUB from June 15 to July 2.

Not a bad way to kick off the summer.