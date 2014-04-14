Redesigned icons point to new look for the next version of Android

What will the next major Android update be? Android 5.0? Android 4.5? Another number picked at random?

Regardless, this alleged leaked image reportedly shows what the next version of Android's icons will look like, according to Android Police.

Like Apple's iOS 7 update, the next Android update looks like it will include an aesthetic overhaul to the Google OS, with a visual style reportedly being referred to internally at Google as "Moonshine."

The icons themselves are largely flatter, and in many cases they've been altered to more closely resemble the icons that Google uses for the same services outside of the Android ecosystem (i.e. on the web).

Drink up

The alleged leaked screenshot shows new icons for Google Play Music, Books, Movies and Games, as well as Android's Google+, Calendar, People, Chrome, YouTube, Maps, Gmail, Hangouts, Camera and Google Play Store apps.

Some of these icons are nearly identical to Google's current web icons, while others differ greatly both from the web versions and from the existing Android versions.

The new Android icons appeared on a Google Partners website too (credit: Android Police)

This suggests that Google may be planning to update its apps aesthetic elsewhere too, not just on Android devices. The notion was given further credence by the presence of the new Calendar, YouTube and Maps icons on a closed-doors Google Partners website (screenshot above).

Whatever the next version of Android is, it's clear changes are coming.