Android fragmentation is no big deal, says Android co-founder

Google's Rich Miner, the man who co-founded Android with Andy Rubin, has weighed in on the debate as to whether the mobile OS has become too fragmented.

And, somewhat unsurprisingly, he thinks it isn't a major issue.

Despite over 34 per cent of Android users still rocking phones carrying the near three-year-old Gingerbread 2.3 version of the OS, Miner said most people just don't care about having the latest OS

Speaking at a Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council event this week, the Google Ventures employee said users are happy with the performance of their device, regardless of the OS version.

'Consumers don't care'

He reportedly told attendees: "Us techies read the blogs and know what features we may be missing.

"I think if you asked a consumer, 'Do you feel like your phone OS needs to be updated today?' they're pretty happy with the results and the performance they're seeing. So I'm not sure it's a major issue."

While that may or may not be true, Milner's remarks come at a time when only 5.6 per cent of currently-active Android phones are running the latest Jelly Bean 4.2 OS.

Combined with the 32.3 per cent of phones (active during the 14 days leading up to July 8) running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, that monicker now has the largest percentage of users for the first time.

The official Android data stated that almost a quarter (23.3 per cent) of users are still on the two-year-old Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

Apple can do it...why can't Google?

The criticism of Android fragmentation, which makes it more difficult for developers to build apps suitable for all versions of the OS, is magnified by Apple's ability to get a majority of users on its latest OS quickly and easily.

Last month, prior to the unveiling of iOS 7 it was reported that 93 per cent of all active iPhones were running the latest iOS 6.

Via AllThingsD