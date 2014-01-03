Vine launches web profiles, planting seeds for six second satisfaction

Twitter-owned video sharing service Vine has rolled out its web profiles, allowing users to browse their feeds and visit the profiles of other users.

After announcing the plans, and inviting users to sign up for vanity URLs last month, the company has wasted little time in launching its take on profiles.

Users can now log in at the Vine.co page, where the experience is much the same as it is within the mobile apps for Android, iOS and Windows Phone.

However, there is one major difference; a new TV Mode, which allows users to browse through Vines in a neat full screen view. Within TV Mode the videos will play in sequence, meaning no loops and no endless scrolling and stopping.

First step

Vine's online launch comes after Instagram made the leap with photos and then videos in 2012. Like Instagram, Vine users will be unable to upload videos directly to the website, with that feature remaining mobile only.

The company said the roll out of web profiles is just the "first step" so perhaps uploads shouldn't be completely ruled out?

"This release is just a first step toward bringing you a richer, more enjoyable web experience. We look forward to introducing more improvements in 2014," Vine wrote on its company blog.