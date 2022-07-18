Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 likely to land on August 10

Audio player loading…

There’s probably not long to wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, as it looks as though both handsets will be unveiled on August 10.

At least, a leaked teaser image shared by Evan Blass (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a great track record – strongly points in that direction.

The image includes what appears to be a blurred picture of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 alongside the August 10 date. It also mentions that this will be a Galaxy Unpacked event, which is what Samsung usually calls its big launch events.

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL**See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yUJuly 18, 2022

There’s no sign of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 but based on past form we’d fully expect that to land at the same time. It’s also likely that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will land at this event, so August 10 could be a busy day for Samsung fans and tech journalists.

TechRadar will of course cover the launch event in full whenever it does happen, but you should also be able to tune into a live stream if you’d like. That tends to be the case and this teaser image specifically mentions that the event will be live on Samsung.com.

Analysis: August 10 looks highly likely

If this was the only evidence of an August 10 announcement we’d think there’s a high chance it was accurate. After all, Blass is a very reputable leaker, and the shared image looks convincing enough.

But there are other signs pointing to August 10, as well. For one thing, Jon Prosser – a leaker with a more mixed but generally solid track record – had previously said that would be when we’d see the Flip 4 and Fold 4.

For what it’s worth, Prosser also claims that both of these handsets will hit stores on August 26, just over two weeks after they’re announced – though pre-orders will apparently open immediately.

And that’s not all. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 were unveiled on August 11 of 2021, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 line, so a date sometime around then this year was always likely.

So, it looks like our best foldable phones, best Samsung phones, and best smartwatches guides could all be getting a shake-up soon.