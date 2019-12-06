Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus could have a huge battery and massive camera upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus could have a much bigger battery than the S10 Plus, above

The Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus was always likely to have a big battery, but just how big might surprise you – it looks set to have a 5,000mAh one.

That’s according to a listing on SafetyKorea (a South Korean certification database) spotted by GalaxyClub, which shows a 5,000mAh battery designed for a phone with the model number SM-G988, which itself has previously been linked to the Galaxy S11 Plus.

That’s a massive size for any company, but especially for Samsung, which for reference only put a 4,100mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. In fact, 5,000mAh would be the biggest battery the company has ever put in a major phone. Of course, there’s no guarantee yet that it really will be this big, but its mention on an official database is compelling evidence.

This isn’t the only Samsung Galaxy S11 news we have for you today either, as Bloomberg has also reiterated many of the previously leaked camera specs, citing “people familiar with the company’s plans.”

The site claims that the standard Galaxy S11 will have a 108MP main lens along with three other rear lenses, one of which will offer 5x optical zoom and one of which will be ultra wide-angle.

At least one model in the S11 range will also apparently have a time-of-flight sensor for depth detection, which is especially useful for portrait shots and augmented reality.

Depth sensor aside these are things that we’ve heard before, but hearing from more sources increases the chance that they’re accurate. Expect to be able to take some pretty stunning pictures with the S11.

From S11 to Fold 2

The site also says that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will get the same 108MP lens and zoom lens, and that this phone will be unveiled around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S11, reportedly likely to land in February.

That’s a little sooner than we’d expected to see the next Samsung Galaxy Fold, with other leaks pointing to April, but even if it is announced in February it might not go on sale until a lot later – the first Fold was announced in February 2019 but wasn’t available until September.

That was partially because the design got tweaked, but even so, with it having only been out for a few months we’d be surprised if you could buy the next model by early 2020 – so maybe take this rumor with a pinch of salt.

We're also expecting the iPhone 12 in 2020

Via PhoneArena