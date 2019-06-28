Samsung Galaxy A90 could lack a key Galaxy A80 feature

With rumors of high-end specs and optional 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A90 is shaping up to be quite impressive, but one thing it might lack is the pop-up, rotating camera from the Samsung Galaxy A80.

That’s according to @OnLeaks (a reputable leaker) who tweeted that according to his sources, no pop-up or slider camera is expected.

Given that the Samsung Galaxy A90 is set to be a higher-end and likely more expensive model in the same range as the Samsung Galaxy A80, that’s slightly disappointing, as the camera is one of that phone’s key features.

However, it’s not necessarily a bad thing, as pop-up cameras also come with durability concerns, so that’s one less thing buyers of the Galaxy A90 will need to worry about if this is true.

As with any rumor we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but it is believable, as there haven’t been any real rumors suggesting the A90 would have a pop-up camera, just speculation based on the feature being present on the A80.

Plus, given that Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 range doesn’t have a pop-up camera, and that it doesn’t look like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will either, this isn’t necessarily even seen as a flagship feature by the company.

We should know all the details about the Samsung Galaxy A90 soon, as while no specific release date has yet been rumored, the number of leaks surrounding the specs and features of the phone suggest we’ll get an official look at it soon.