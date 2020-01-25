Samsung could launch a true Galaxy Fold successor later this year

It seems that Samsung is going all-in on foldable phones in 2020, with two new folding devices set to launch before the middle of the year – one in February and one a few months afterwards.

We've already heard a lot of unconfirmed details about the foldable phone that's expected to be unveiled at Unpacked 2020 on February 11, a phone which is going to be called the Samsung Galaxy Flip Z if the rumors are to be believed.

Now prolific leaker Max Weinbach of XDA Developers says that another folding device is coming in Q2 (April, May or June) – and this one is apparently going to be a true successor to the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Whereas the Galaxy Flip Z is said to be a smaller, clamshell device along the lines of the rebooted Motorola Razr, this other smartphone is being tipped to follow the same design as the first Galaxy Fold.

I just got word that Samsung will likely be launching the true Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 of this year. If I've conglomerates all the different reports correctly, it should have an 8" display, 108MP camera, ultra thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G.January 24, 2020

Based on the rumors that have hit the web so far, the true successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold is going to come with an 8-inch display, a 108MP camera, 5G connectivity, the Snapdragon 865 and an S Pen stylus.

Its fold will run down the middle of the device too, so you'll get more screen for your money than on the Galaxy Flip Z. Let's just hope Samsung has managed to sort out the hinge.

We're all for having as much choice as possible when it comes to the foldable phone market, and it looks like by the middle of the year you'll be able to pick between the pocket-friendly Galaxy Flip Z and the more substantial Galaxy Fold 2.

Those names are still to be confirmed – it's not clear yet exactly how Samsung is going to label these new products – but we'll bring you all the news on the Galaxy Fold 2 as it breaks over the next few months.