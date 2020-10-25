Saints vs Panthers live stream: how to watch NFL week 7 online from anywhere

Today's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers has all the makings of a regular season classic. The two teams look pretty evenly matched heading into this Sunday’s game at the Mercedez Benz Superdome, though the Saints have a superior record at 3-2 and are coming off their bye week, while the Panthers are 3-3. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Panthers vs Saints live stream so you can catch all of the NFL action today.

Saints vs Panthers live stream Kick-off time for this weekend's Saints vs Panthers game is 1pm ET/10am PT, which is 5pm BST on Sunday, October 25. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN.

History also plays in favor of New Orleans, with the team winning six of its last seven clashes against the Panthers, though it looks like they'll be without star receiver Michael Thomas again this weekend as he continues to nurse an injury. They're faring just fine without him, though, and have won their last two games, including a dramatic 30-27 OT win over the Chargers.

Over on the Carolina sideline, there's a Teddy Bridgewater shaped elephant in the room. After moving from the Saints to the Panthers ahead of the 2020 season to step out of the shadow of New Orleans legend and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, Bridgewater has matched the Saints’ victory count with the Panthers so far - even with star running back sidelined with an injury the last few weeks.

Divisional rivalries like these are always heated affairs, but this one has that little bit of spice, so read on to find out how to watch the Saints vs Panthers online this weekend and get an NFL live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Saints vs Panthers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Today's top VPNs for NFL streaming

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.



IPVanish - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Panthers vs Saints live stream of today's NFL game in the US

This week's Panthers vs Saints game is being covered by Fox, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you don't already have Fox, however, it's worth noting that you'll also be able to watch by picking up a Sling TV Blue Package. You'll get plenty of live Fox Sports fixtures, as well as other entertainment and new channels like NBC, Comedy Central and more. You're paying $30 a month here, though your first month is discounted to $20. There's more, though, because you can also try Sling TV for FREE with a 3-day trial. Another option is fuboTV, which costs more than Sling but offers the most comprehensive NFL coverage of any OTT provider this for the simple reason that's the only place offering up coverage from Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Rams vs 49ers game 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Panthers vs Saints.

Panthers vs Saints live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Neither CTV or TSN are offering a Panthers vs Saints live stream this weekend, so Canadian fans will need to head over to DAZN. Luckily, Canada is well served by this particular streaming service - enjoying live access to every game this season, as well as NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, for just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only that, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



Sky Sports is offering weekly coverage of NFL games this season, but the Panthers vs Saints game isn't one of this week's fixtures. That means you'll have to pick up an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription to watch NFL in the UK this weekend. £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. Kick-off in the UK will be at 5pm GMT on Sunday October 25, as the clocks changed in Europe today.

How to watch Panthers vs Saints: live stream NFL in Australia

Australian NFL fans can watch select games through either Foxtel or Kayo Sports. The latter is a streaming service offering up a few games each week for $25 a month (for two devices) or $35 a month (for three devices). While there's a FREE 14-day trial available right now, you won't find a Panthers vs Saints live stream with either of these providers this weekend. That means you'll need to sign up for NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features. Kick-off is scheduled for 4am AEDT in the early hours of Monday October 26.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).