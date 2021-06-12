Prime members - get free cash and perks with these 7 exclusive early Prime Day deals

As every Prime member knows, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner now - under two weeks away in fact. What Prime members probably don't know, however, is the number of awesome early Prime Day deals that are exclusive to them and available right now.

We've spotted 7 early Amazon Prime Day deals (and Amazon Prime free trials) that we think are really worth checking out this weekend as you prepare for one of the biggest sales events of the year. There are some particularly nifty ways to score yourself some free credit like when you spend $10 or more on small business products. That's a great way to not only furnish your account with some credit, but also help out the little guys on Prime Day.

There are also some excellent Amazon Prime Day free trials to check out currently. For example, you can a whole four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free right now, an absolutely bonkers deal if you're a music fan. More into audiobooks? There's never been a better time to try out Audible with the latest four months of Premium Plus for $6.95 per month promo. Ok, so that's not exactly a free trial, but it is a whopping 53% saving on the most premium tier of Audible - the one that gets you free audiobook tokens to keep forever.

We've got full details on these early Prime member-exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals just down below. If you're not a Prime member then we've also enclosed full details on the 30-day free trial (and other awesome amazon services) at the bottom of the page too.

7 early Amazon Prime Day members perks

Small business: save $10 when you spend $10 or more on small business products

Available this week for Amazon Prime members is a fantastic little saving for third-party seller products. Simply purchase $10 or more from listed small business sellers between now and Amazon Prime Day (7th to 20th of June) and receive $10 of free credit via email from Amazon. You'll then be able to spend that $10 anywhere on Amazon during the Prime Day deals event (21st to 22nd of June). Note, this promotion is also available in the UK.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members get four months for free

Prime members can score themselves a whole four-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited in this week's early Prime Day deals. With one of the largest catalogs of ad-free music anywhere, this premium service was already great value at the usual $9.99 per month, so it's a fantastic time to score yourself a freebie here and check it out.View Deal

Prime Video: save up to 50% on movies, box sets, and more

Amazon has slashed prices on a range of movies and box sets to rent or buy on Prime Video this week. That's excellent news if you've just picked up your free trial and you're looking to make the most of the streaming service while you can.

View Deal

Amazon Kids+: 3 months for $29.99 $0.99

Save $29 - Thousands of child-friendly books, shows, movies, apps and games could be at your kids fingertips with Amazon Kids+, a bespoke subscription service for kids at Amazon. Compatible with a number of iOS, Android, Fire, and Kindle devices, Amazon Kids+ also features excellent parental controls so you can strictly filter content and limit screen time of needed.View Deal

Audible Premium Plus: 4 months for $14.95 $6.95 per month

Save 53% on your first four months of Audible Premium Plus with this early Amazon Prime Day deals promotion. While an Audible free trial is up for grabs right now, this limited-time promotion is way, way better value because it's on the more premium tier of Audible membership. Not only will you get full unlimited ad-free access to the vast Audible Plus library of audiobooks and podcasts (thousands of titles), but you'll also get one free audiobook token per month to use anywhere on the site. That means you'll get four titles here to keep in your library forever. Note, this promo is eligible for new customers with Amazon Prime only.View Deal

Discounted books: Prime members save 20% at checkout

More into good old-fashioned print books? Well, there's no excuse not to stock up your library with Amazon's early Prime Day deals over at its bookstore. Right now, a ton of popular fiction titles can be bought with a flat 20% discount at checkout for Prime members. View Deal

Free photo prints: get 21 free Amazon Photo prints

Use code PRINTS21 at checkout to score yourself 21 free Amazon photo prints this week in this early Amazon Prime Day promotion. 4x5.3-inch and 4x5.3-inch sizes are currently available in both glossy and matte formats, so if you were planning on creating a summer photo album here's a great chance to get your prints. Note - this promo is eligible for Prime members only.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day free trials

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Signing up to the Amazon Prime Day 30-day trial is easy and you'll get all the same benefits as fully paid up members - free delivery, exclusive deals, and access to tons of streaming services too. Note, you will need to enter your card details to sign up but you can cancel at any time during the trial. Note, after 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

It's not only Amazon Prime itself which is available with a Prime Day free trial - there are a number of other excellent Amazon services to check out right now. Note - most of these services are indeed available with a free trial all year round, although some do have extended trials currently to drum up the hype train for Prime Day. If you're interested in any of these services then we definitely recommend checking in to see what's available using the links below.