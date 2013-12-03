Vuzix M100 first consumer smart glasses to ship out before Google Glass

In the future everyone will be looking through an electronic monocle...

Google Glass might have been the first wearable eyepiece to float around but Vuzix can claim to have the first smart glasses available to the general public.

The Vuzix M100 is officially on sale for non-developer preorders on the Vuzix website, making it the world's first commercially available "Smart Glasses" well before anyone else including Google.

The Vuzix M100 is an Android-based wearable computer quipped with a single, miniature LCD display. The device is also capable of video recording through a 1080p 5-megapixel camera, has direct onboard video capture processing for "lag-free" Augmented Reality, and can wirelessly connect with smartphones via Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi.

The M100 glasses are powered by a 1GHz OMAP4430 processor with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage running on a 600 mAh battery. On the exterior of the somewhat large earpiece is also a MicroSD slot for expansions, four control buttons and a microphone.

It also has a complete array of sensors to detect ambient light and proximity, as well as a gyro and accelerometer.

Who is it for?

Based on specs and looks, the Vuzix M100 is a bit more like wearing a computer on the side of your face. Vuzix touts the M100 smart glasses as being well-suited for a variety of industrial, medical, retail and prosumer applications.

To help consumers realize its potential, the M100 is also slated to come with a number of pre-installed apps and it is also compatible with "thousands" of existing Android apps.

The M100 smart glasses are available in gray and white and currently priced at $999.99 (approximately £609.39 or AUD$1,096.54). Meanwhile, Vuzix claims that orders should begin to arrive to buyers within two to four weeks.

Via SlashGear