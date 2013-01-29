Sigma refreshes mirrorless lens range

Sigma has introduced three new lenses into its "Art" range for mirrorless cameras

Sigma has introduced three new optics compatible with Micro Four Thirds and Sony mirrorless cameras.

First up, a 60mm f/2.8 macro lens has an equivalent angle of view of 120mm on MFT cameras, or 90mm on the APS-C E-Mount (Sony).

The lens features SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass, which is designed to minimise chromatic aberration. Additionally, the inner focusing system works to maintain image quality regardless of the focusing position.

A linear AF motor moves the lens unit directly without the need for gears or other extra mechanical parts for accurate and quiet autofocusing, making it a good lens for both stills and video recording.

Other elements of the lens design include a seven blade rounded diaphragm to create attractive round bokehs.

Next, a 30mm f/2.8 offers an equivalent view of 60mm on a Micro Four Thirds system, or 45mm on the E-mount system.

Sigma says that the design of the lens is inspired by the Sigma DP2 Merrill, the company's premium compact camera. This lens features two glass mould aspherical lenses including a double-sided aspherical lens for distortion and aberration and correction.

It also features a Linear AF motor and boasts a minimum focusing distance of 30cm.

The final new lens in the line-up is a 19mm f/2.8 optic, which offers an equivalent to 38mm on the Micro Four Thirds system and 28.5mm on the E-mount system. This lens features three glass mould aspherical lenses to provide excellent correction for distortion and field curvature.

Sigma has also announced a new 30mm f/1.4 lens for APS-C DSLRs today, with a hypersonic motor and brass made bayonet mount.

Prices and availability dates for all new lenses have yet to be announced.