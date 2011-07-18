Samsung NX100 discontinued in US

The Samsung NX100 - discontinued in the US but staying in the UK

An American camera supplier is listing Samsung's NX100 as 'discontinued' on its website.

The camera, which was announced last year is the company's smallest compact system camera, is fitted with an APS-C Image Sensor and accepts a variety of Samsung NX lenses including the iFuntcion optics.

Samsung's iFunction lenses allow photographers to change controls such as aperture via dials on the lens, rather than on the body of the camera.

US chain B&H is listing the NX100 as discontinued, while Adorama is offering an $180 instant rebate on the camera.

It would seem that stock is trying to be cleared ahead of a new Samsung mirrorless announcement, rumoured to the be the Samsung NX200 which is expected to be released this summer, while a second mirrorless device, the Samsung NX20 is expected in the early part of 2012.

According to PhotoRumors, both new models of the cameras are expected to boast a higher pixel count than their predecessors.

Samsung's current line-up of mirrorless compact system cameras includes the NX100, the NX10 and the Samsung NX11, which was announced back in January.

A representative for Samsung told TechRadar that the NX100 is still a current model in the UK, so don't expect the same bargains you might find in the US just yet.

Stay tuned for more on the new Samsung mirrorless cameras as the story develops.

Via PhotoRumors