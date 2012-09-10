Pentax announces Q-mount telephoto zoom

The lens collpases to make it smaller when its being transported

Pentax has announced a third high-quality optic for its Q and Q10 compact system cameras.

This telephoto zoom lens covers focal lengths between 83mm and 249mm (in the 35mm format) and has a maximum aperture of f/2.8 throughout its entire zoom range.

Even given the small sensor (1/2.3-inch) inside the Q-series cameras, this large aperture should help reduce depth of field. Helpfully, an ND (neutral density) filter is built into the lens, so the aperture can be kept wide open even in bright locations or when using slower shutter speeds

Collapsible

To compliment the tiny Q series cameras, the lens is also designed to be super-compact and ultra-lightweight and has a retractable design. To this end, its minimum length is 56mm while it has a diameter of 50mm and weighs 90 grams.

The lens can be collapsed by turning the zoom ring to the click-stop marker next to the 15mm focal-length index, to reduce its length for storage and transportation.

In addition, a Quick-Shift Focus system allows speedy switching to manual-focus operation.

Thanks to the shutter mechanism inside the lens, rolling shutter effect is avoided and the flash is synchronized at any shutter speed.

Pentax's SP (Special Protect) coating has also been applied to the front surface of the optics to help keep dust and dirt at bay.

Price and availability

The Pentax Q 15-45mm f/2.8 Telephoto lens will be available from mid-October for £249.99.