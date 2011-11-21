Nikon D800 pictures outed

UPDATE: Check out our Hands on: Nikon D800 review

Supposed pictures of the upcoming Nikon D800 have been leaked to NikonRumors, and show the camera is slightly smaller than its predecessor, the Nikon D700.

The D800 has been anticipated for release from Nikon for several months, with several rumours circulating that the recent floods in Thailand have pushed back the official announcement date.

Specs have been emerging from the upcoming camera for several months now, with the new pictures revealing little that wasn't already known. A 36 million pixel sensor is thought to be on board, along with 4fps continuous shooting and full HD video recording in 30p.

If reports are to believed, the Nikon D800 has been extremely unlucky in coming to the market, first affected by the Japanese earthquake and recently affected by the Thailand floods.

Nikon has one of its key factories in the affected area of Thailand, and has suffered profit losses as a result of the damage caused.

Key specs

Other specs of the D800 include a larger display, dual Compact Flash and SD card memory slots, an autofocus system identical to the D3 and D700 and a sensitivity range of 100-6400, expandable down to ISO 50 and up to ISO HI-2 at 25,600.

Some reports have also suggested that there will be two versions of the D800, one with the anti-aliasing filter removed. It seems likely however that even if this were true, they would share the same body construction and shape.

Keep following for more news on the upcoming Nikon D800 as it emerges.

Via NikonRumors