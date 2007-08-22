New weatherproof Mjus to combat rainy summer

Olympus announced the latest additions to its Mju range this morning. It seems the depressing summer weather has affected Olympus too; all three new models are weatherproof, in case you get caught in the rain.

First up is the 8-megapixel Olympus Mju 820, which offers 5x optical zoom and a weatherproof body in black, silver, red or blue. There's also a 6.9cm LCD screen, integrated face detection technology, 20 scene modes and movie recording with sound.

The 820 has a smile shot scene mode as well, which recognises when everyone in the picture smiles, and automatically releases the shutter at that moment. It will go on sale in September, priced at £180.

The Olympus Mju 830 offers the same 5x optical zoom, and adds double protection against blur through its dual image stabilisation - a combination of high ISO setting and a mechanical image stabiliser. Also weatherproof, the Olympus Mju 830 packs in an 8-megapixel CCD, and face detection technology into its aluminium body. It will go on sale in October, costing around £250.

Shadow adjustment technology

The top of the range Olympus Mju 1200 features a 12-megapixel CCD sensor, face detection technology, a 6.9cm HyperCrystal LCD and a new TruePic III image processor.

It also adds shadow adjustment technology to detect shadow areas in an image composition, correcting the exposure for a more detailed, realistic image. Available in black, the Olympus Mju 1200 will be priced at around £270 when it goes on sale in October.

There's also the extreme Olympus Mju 790SW which is waterproof up to 3 metres and shockproof from a height of 1.5 metres, as well as freezeproof. Included in the package is a 7.1-megapixel sensor, 3x zoom lens, 2.5-inch LCD screen, a 30fps VGA video mode, and ISO sensitivity up to 1600. It costs £200 and will be available next month in silver, black, orange and blue.