New Canon M lens gets you closer to the action

Canon has introduced a new lens for the M compact system camera, taking the total number of proprietary lenses for the system up to four.

The new lens is the first dedicated telephoto zoom lens for the range. The EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 features stepper motor technology (STM), a 3.5 stop optical image stabilizer and covers an equivalent focal length of 88-320mm when mounted to the Canon EOS M camera.

STM technology ensures smooth focus transitions, as well as near-silent focusing, and is especially useful during video shooting where a quiet autofocusing mechanism is preferable.

Inside the lens, an ultra-low dispersion (UD) element promises to deliver excellent image quality throughout the zoom range. Additionally, its non-rotating front element makes it ideal for using with filters. The lens also features a full-time manual focus ring for those that want to make small adjustments to focus.

Range

Canon first introduced the Canon EOS M back in 2012, and since then hasn't added any new camera models to the range. The addition of a new lens perhaps suggests that more cameras will join the range at some point.

The Canon EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM price will be £329.99, about $US557, about $AU596 and it will be available from July.