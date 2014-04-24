Leica T goes back to basics, but adds a modern twist and a new mount

Leica has introduced the Leica T – a compact system camera offering classic styling and back-to-basics picture taking, but with a few enticing modern twists thrown in.

The Leica T features a 16.5 million-pixel APS-C sized sensor and a newly developed image processor.

The company has gone for a minimalist style with the Leica T in a bid to offer a camera that makes taking pictures easier than ever.

On the back of the camera is a large, 3.7-inch touchscreen – and unusually for a Leica camera there are no buttons whatsoever on the back.

The camera has built-in Wi-Fi, which allows for pictures to be transferred directly from the Leica T to a smartphone, tablet or PC. A free app for both iOS and Android is available.

Full HD video recording is also possible and the camera has 16GB of internal memory, while an SD card slot is present to expand that capacity.

New Mount

The Leica T uses a new lens mount. Two lenses will be available from launch: an 18-56mm zoom lens and a 23mm f/2.0 fixed length lens. Leica says that more lenses will be launched at Photokina, while M mount lenses are compatible via an optional additional adapter.

The Leica T price will be £1,350 (about US$2, 267, AU$2,445) body only. The 18-56mm f/3.5-5.6 lens comes separately for £1,250 (about US$2,099, AU$2,264). The 23mm f/2 lens will go for £1,350 (about US$2, 267, AU$2,445).