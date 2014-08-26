Fujifilm X30 gets a bit bigger and better than the X20

Fuji has updated its X20 compact camera with the introduction of the X30, however, the new camera has the same 12Mp 2/3-inch X-Trans CMOS II sensor, processing engine and 4x zoom lens as before, so image quality is expected to be the same.

The biggest news about the X30 is that it has an electronic viewfinder (EVF) rather than the advanced optical one of the X20. This is the same EVF as is found in the popular Fuji X-T1 and it has 2.36 million dots and 0.62x magnification. Unlike the X-T1's EVF, it is not capable of showing a dual image for simultaneous manual focusing and image composition, but the shooting data rotates for easier viewing when shooting upright format images.

Images can also be composed on the X30's LCD screen and this has been upgraded to a three-inch 920,000-dot tilting device. Alternatively, images can be framed on the screen of a smartphone connected by the X30's Wi-Fi system and Fuji's app.

The three-inch screen has a tilting mechanism

It's got bigger

The changes to the viewfinder and screen mean that the X30 is a little taller and deeper than the X20. However, the new camera takes the same battery as the Fuji X100S and this extends its shooting capacity to 450 shots. In addition, autofocus speed is claimed to be 0.06sec (the X-T1 has an AF speed of 0.08 sec), while start-up time is 0.5 sec, image display time lag 0.05 sec and shutter lag 0.015 sec.

Exposure compensation may also be set in the range +/-3EV instead of +/-2EV and there's a new Classic Chrome Film Simulation mode that gives images a warm, earthy tone.

The zoom range is equivalent to 28-114mm

As before the lens has an effective focal length range of 28-114mm and a maximum aperture of f/2.0. This has a dual ring arrangement, one for zooming and the other being customisable and able to adjust aperture, sensitivity, white balance, Film Simulation mode or drive mode.

Availability

The Fuji X30 is set to go on sale in mid to late September and will retail for £479 (approximately US$801/AU$859).