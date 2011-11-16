Fuji mirrorless camera to use organic sensor?

The excitement around the impending mirrorless camera from Fujifilm is starting to build as leaked pictures and details about its new sensor have been revealed online.

According to Mirrorless Rumors, the new LX camera will be the first to use an "organic sensor." In its announcement about the development of the camera, Fuji stated that the camera will be using a new type of sensor which it promises will outperform current full frame sensors.

Leaked images from the factory, although blurred, seem to reveal a camera which is similar in appearance to the Leica M9.

The small size of the camera has led some to speculate that the sensor will also be small, at APS-C sized or below.

Here comes the science

Explaining the tech behind the new sensor, 1001NoisyCameras, said "As the organic photoelectric conversion layer has a large absorption coefficient in principle, it can absorb enough light in spite of its extreme thinness. Therefore, it is free from spectral cross-talk between tiny pixels when capturing slanting rays of light and does not need any micro-lenses conventionally used for gathering incident light."

Other suspected specs from the new camera is a new proprietary mount, an all metal body, the same hybrid viewfinder that can be found on the popular Fujifilm X100, 1/400 top shutter speed, a universal hotshoe and a variety of lenses including an 18mm f/2.0 pancake lens and a 35mm f/1.4 lens will be debuted.

Some suggestions have been made that the camera could feature a Nikon F-Mount, which Fuji used for its now discontinued DSLR range, and would surely be popular with those users disappointed by Nikon's own compact system cameras, the Nikon V1 and J1.

Expected to be officially announced in February 2012, keep following for more updates on the new Fujifilm camera as they come in.

Via Mirrorless Rumors