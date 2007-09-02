Samsung shows off flash-based camcorder range

Samsung launched a range of new sleek-looking, compact camcorders that record to internal flash memory at IFA 2007 in Berlin over the weekend.

The three new models, the high-definition Samsung VP-HMX10C, the Samsung VP-MX10A, and the Samsung VP-DX10, are based on the firm's new advanced flash memory technology which offers a super-quick start-up time of just three seconds, as well as improved battery life.

The Samsung VP-HMX10C records in high-definition resolution and offers a 2.7-inch LCD touchscreen. There's also 50fps shooting, a 10x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom, plus 8GB of internal flash - enough for about two hours' worth of recordings. The VP-HMX10C is also compatible with SD, SDHC and MMC+ flash memory cards. Battery life is said to be around 90 minutes.

The Samsung VP-MX10A has similar specs to the Samsung VP-HMX10C but offers less internal flash memory at 4GB. It records to SD, SDHC and MMC+ cards and includes 3D noise reduction filter technology and the hyper image stabilizer feature. This makes sure your recordings look as blur-free as possible. The VP-MX10A also offers two hours of battery life, and its lens extends to 34x optical zoom.

The hybrid DVD / flash memory Samsung VP-DX10 camcorder offers 4GB built-in flash memory, quick start functionality, 26x optical zoom. It has the same 3D noise reduction filter technology and hyper image stabilizer feature as the Samsung VP-MX10A. There's also DVD-burning capabilities, which means you can burn videos straight onto a DVD using just one button.

The new flash-based digital camcorders also feature a new iCheck button that lets you know the remaining battery time and memory used with just one click. The camcorders easily fit into the palm of your hand, while their LCD screens are able to rotate 135 degrees, which is good news when shooting at low and high angles. There's also a touchscreen for easy control of menu functions.

The new flash-based camcorders will surface sometime this month, but no pricing has been confirmed.